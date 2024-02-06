Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Lowered to $46.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 222.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,092.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $180,770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

