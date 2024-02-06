Bruker (BRKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th.

Bruker stock opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. Bruker has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,910,000 after acquiring an additional 235,518 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

