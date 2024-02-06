Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Roth Mkm

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 14,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

