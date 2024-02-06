Burney Co. Acquires 1,607 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.31. 354,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,887. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $168.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

