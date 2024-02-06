Burney Co. Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Burney Co. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,992 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $18,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. 926,665 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

