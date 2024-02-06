Burney Co. Buys 1,612 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $13,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.20. 1,103,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.74, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

