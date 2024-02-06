Burney Co. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 254,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.90. 1,582,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,423. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $173.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $309.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.