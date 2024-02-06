Burney Co. Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,072,139. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

