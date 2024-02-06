Burney Co. Has $10.07 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,309,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,240,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,946,000 after buying an additional 74,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after acquiring an additional 32,398 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.4 %

RGA traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.11. The company had a trading volume of 42,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,871. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $175.34. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

