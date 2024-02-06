Burney Co. Has $11.15 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 55,688 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.01. 565,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,727. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.18.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

