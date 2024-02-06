Burney Co. Has $12.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,157 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 313,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,273,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.75. 1,315,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $455.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

