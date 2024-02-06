Burney Co. Has $15.77 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Burney Co. lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Centene comprises 0.7% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,547,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,365,000 after purchasing an additional 102,480 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Centene by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 93,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 22.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 471,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,473,000 after purchasing an additional 85,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,473. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

