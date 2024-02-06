Burney Co. Has $27.01 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Burney Co. lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up approximately 1.3% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Burney Co. owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $27,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $13.18 on Tuesday, hitting $2,817.16. The company had a trading volume of 22,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,849.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,652.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2,578.94.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Get Our Latest Report on AZO

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.