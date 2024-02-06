Burney Co. Has $8.98 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $158.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

