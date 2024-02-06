Burney Co. Increases Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Burney Co. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Dynavax Technologies worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 231,731 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. 270,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,212. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,215.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $43,215.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,750. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

