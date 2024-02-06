Burney Co. Raises Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Toll Brothers comprises 1.1% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $24,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 849,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after acquiring an additional 793,239 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TOL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.44 and a 1-year high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

