Burney Co. Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $426.77. The stock had a trading volume of 288,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

