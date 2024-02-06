Burney Co. Reduces Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,745,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,523,000 after buying an additional 585,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $103.14. 525,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

