Burney Co. Sells 430 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Snap-on by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Stock Up 0.6 %
SNA stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $293.29. 44,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
