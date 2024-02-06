BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.62

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.62 and last traded at $83.32, with a volume of 58291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Articles

