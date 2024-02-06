C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCC shares. Morgan Stanley raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C4 Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 214.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.99. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.