C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.78.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCC shares. Morgan Stanley raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th.
Shares of CCCC stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.99. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
