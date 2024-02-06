Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after purchasing an additional 782,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,850 shares of company stock worth $19,256,494. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.26 and a twelve month high of $301.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.