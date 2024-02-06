Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.12. The company had a trading volume of 301,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $183.26 and a one year high of $301.61.

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,850 shares of company stock worth $19,256,494 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

