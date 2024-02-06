Cameco (CCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Cameco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$65.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.17. The company has a market cap of C$28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$32.65 and a 12-month high of C$69.18.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$1,720,120.77. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total transaction of C$1,468,620.00. Also, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$1,720,120.77. Insiders have sold a total of 90,719 shares of company stock worth $5,496,919 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCO. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.50.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

