Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $540.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of META stock opened at $459.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.26. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,248 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.