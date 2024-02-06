Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 875 ($10.97) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

About Mattioli Woods

LON MTW remained flat at GBX 590 ($7.40) on Tuesday. 33,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,828. Mattioli Woods has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 660 ($8.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of £306.21 million, a PE ratio of 3,933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 610 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 586.27.

(Get Free Report)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.