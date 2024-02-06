Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.90.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $95,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $95,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,958 shares of company stock worth $1,715,639 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,992 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,601,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.