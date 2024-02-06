Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.
Capital Properties Stock Performance
Shares of CPTP opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Capital Properties has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.
Capital Properties Company Profile
