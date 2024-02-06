CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Down 2.7%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 3,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 145,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

CRGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($37.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by ($34.77). On average, analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,912,835 shares in the company, valued at $43,692,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

