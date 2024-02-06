Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.5 billion-$26.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.5 billion. Carrier Global also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.40.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,807. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4,475.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.