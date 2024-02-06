Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$26.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.03 billion. Carrier Global also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $50,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

