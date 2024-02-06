Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $2,623,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $273.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.28. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $291.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

