CashBackPro Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $673.14 million and $1.70 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $6.60 or 0.00015436 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,756.33 or 1.00008896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011001 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.33 or 0.00187900 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003447 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 6.82296679 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,820,587.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.