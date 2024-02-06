Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 16.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.74.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $321.40 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $334.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.53 and a 200-day moving average of $271.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

