Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.44. 1,502,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,655. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $334.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.21.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

