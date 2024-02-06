Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.21.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CAT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.01. 1,453,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,795. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.53 and its 200-day moving average is $271.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $334.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

