Celestica (TSE:CLS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$50.75 and last traded at C$48.27, with a volume of 445528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.00.

Specifically, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 10,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.90, for a total transaction of C$249,000.00. In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 134,246 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.26, for a total value of C$6,478,711.96. Also, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 10,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.90, for a total transaction of C$249,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,297 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,774. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Celestica Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.12. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of C$2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.6791401 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.