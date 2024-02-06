CEMEX (CX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th.
CEMEX Stock Performance
Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 24.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth $67,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
