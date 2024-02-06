CEMEX (CX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 24.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth $67,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

