Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.68. Centene also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700- EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.47.

Get Centene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $79.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,530,000 after buying an additional 2,014,866 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Centene by 5,586.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 157.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after purchasing an additional 922,161 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.