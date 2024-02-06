Central Garden & Pet (CENT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Central Garden & Pet Price Performance
CENT opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet
In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
