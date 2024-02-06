Central Garden & Pet (CENT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENT opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Central Garden & Pet

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.