Ceridian HCM (CDAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,312.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

