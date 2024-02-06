Ceridian HCM (CDAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ceridian HCM Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,312.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDAY
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ceridian HCM
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.