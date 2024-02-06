CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CEVA by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CEVA by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in CEVA by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CEVA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.54 million, a P/E ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.10. CEVA has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

