CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Trading 4.3% Higher

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.58 and last traded at $37.36. Approximately 75,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,099,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Insider Activity at CG Oncology

In related news, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,664,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968 in the last quarter.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

