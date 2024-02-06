ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Announces Earnings Results

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. ChampionX updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

ChampionX Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 391.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 108.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

