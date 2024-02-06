Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 451,864 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $633,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.08. 52,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,944. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.32 and a 200 day moving average of $274.66.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.