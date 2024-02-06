Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 60,319 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of RTX worth $784,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in RTX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in RTX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

