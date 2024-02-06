Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,013 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $481,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,312,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.00. The stock had a trading volume of 117,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,234. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

