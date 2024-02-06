Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.29% of ONEOK worth $650,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 64.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 112,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 847,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,737,000 after purchasing an additional 43,288 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 59.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.99. 258,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

