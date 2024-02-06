Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,887 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 15.78% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,088,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,007,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,304,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 192,479 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.98. 200,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,523. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

