Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.03 Billion Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Linde worth $1,030,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock traded up $14.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.63. The stock had a trading volume of 562,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,031. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

